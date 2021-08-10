From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Two police officers and a civilian have been reportedly crushed to death by a truck on Benin – Ekpoma highway on Friday.

A civilian driver and two Cops out of the nine policemen were said to have lost their lives in the ill-fated bus that conveyed the victims.

It was further gathered that police operatives and men of the Federal Road Safety Commission, (FRSC), arrived the scene, condoned off the spot and took the injured officers away for medical attention while the deceased were deposited in an undisclosed morgue.

The Edo State Police Command image maker, SP Kotongs Bello confirmed the incident.

Bello said that the truck whose registration number is yet to be ascertained, fell on the victims.

“Yes, that is true, a truck that was conveying Petroleum product fell on them. Nine policemen and a civilian driver were involved in the accident.

“The policemen had stopped to greet somebody when a trailer that was passing fell on them”, he said.

Investigation revealed that the deceased family members had been contacted by the police authorities.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.