Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

A driver of a Mercedes Benz truck with registration number: XE 254 AWK, identified as Ekene Agusi, from Amafor, Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State, yesterday, killed two persons along Orlu road Ihiala.

The victims were 71-year-old Cyprian Nwaigwe and 65-year-old Ikechukwu Nwabia; both were riding on a motorcycle.

Daily Sun gathered that after the accident,the two men were rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala for medical attention, but were confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor on duty.

Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the development, saying the truck driver had been arrested and that the case was being investigated.