Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Two tippers, laden with sand, crushed four people to death, at the weekend, in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State; at the G-Hostel axis of the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway, on Saturday.

Two of the victims were a father and his 4-year-old son, whose identities could not be established as at the time of filing this report.

According to a witness’ account, two tippers laden with sand caused the accident as one of them, had drove recklessly along the expressway, resulting in the accident in which three people died instantly.

The source said: “One of the two trucks was coming from the lane of those coming into Abakaliki, on high speed while the other truck came through G-Hostel side. The other one from G-hostel axis veered into the lane without looking well.

“Then, the truck from the other lane, which was on speed, on noticing the other, tried to manoeuvre. He then hit bike men on the pavement of his lane and jumped into this other lane.

“He nearly killed a man on another bike by this lane but the bike man who noticed on time jumped out from his bike into the drainage while the truck crushed the bike and the bag of melon on it.

“Meanwhile, one of the bikes hit by the truck on speed fell under the other truck which was also carrying sand. One of the men was alive at the time of the accident but his legs and hands were crushed.

“Also, a child of about four to six years was involved in the accident. He was unconscious while his father was died instantly.”

The tipper drivers, it was gathered, came out of their vehicles unhurt.