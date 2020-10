Four persons were crushed to death on Monday in an accident involving an Iveco truck, Bajaj motorcycle and a commercial bus around Phonex bus stop on the Sagamu-Ogijo road.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) ,confirmed the incident in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Akinbiyi said that the accident occurred around 6:35p.m., and was caused by loss of control on the part of the truck driver.

He said that the accident involved six male adults and four female adults. The TRACE spokesman said that five were injured while four died in the accident.

“The accident involved an Iveco truck and a Bajaj motorcycle with no registration numbers and a commercial Pharagon bus (Danfo) marked FKJ 133 XX.

“According to a witness, the truck was parked outside a company, waiting to be called inside to load, when the motor boy went inside to drive it in and he suddenly lost control of the truck.

“He rammed into the commercial bus and the Bajaj motorcycle, killing the driver of the commercial bus and two other passengers inside the bus in addition to the motorcycle rider,” he said.

Akinbiyi condoled with the family of the deceased and called on truck owners to ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles and avoid the use of minors as drivers to prevent avoidable crashes.

Akinbiyi said that the victims were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.