From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A truck loaded with granite on Friday crushed four persons to death in Ikirun, the headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State, Saturday Sun has gathered.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 1 pm along Emiloju area, Ikirun.

According to an eyewitness, the truck that was coming from Oke-Obaagun along Ila road lost control and crushed a motorcyclist and his passenger.

Speaking with our correspondent, one Adesoye Oloye, explained that the motorcyclist and his passenger died immediately.

Also, the village head of the Odofun community, Chief Imolokun Ola, explained that the driver of the truck jumped down and was also crushed by a Gulf car.

He said, “the truck hit a petrol-laden tanker which consequently rammed into maternity along the road.”

A police source who described the incident as fatal stated that some people were injured in the accident and four persons died.

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Paul Okpe, confirmed the incident.

He said three persons were confirmed dead at the time the corps visited the scene.