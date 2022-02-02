From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than five persons yesterday lost their lives in a ghastly road accident in Akungba-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the five persons died instantly after a truck carrying noddles crashed. A similar incident had occured in the town on three different occasions last year, leading to the death of some students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko.

A witness, Aliyu, said the truck was coming from the northern part of the country before the accident occurred. According to him, some individuals also sustained injuries in the accident. It was, however, not clear whether or not the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has taken any measure to prevent incessant mishaps on the road.

Meanwhile, residents have called on government to prevent heavy lorries and trucks from passing the major roads in the town because of students who reside there.