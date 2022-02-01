From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than five persons on Tuesday lost their lives in a ghastly road accident in Akungba-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was learnt that the five persons died instantly after a truck carrying spaghetti crashed.

Similar incident had occured in the town on three different occasions last year leading to the death of some students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko.

A resident of the town who simply identified himself as Aliyu said the truck was coming from the northern part of the country before the accident occurred.

Aliyu who witnessed the accident said some individuals also sustained varying degrees of injury as a result of the accident.

It is however not clear whether or not the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has taken any measure to prevent incessant mishaps on the road.

However, the residents of the town had called on the government to prevent heavy lorry and trucks from passing the major roads in the town because of students who reside there.