Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Tragedy struck on Friday morning in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, as a truck crushed a soldier identified as R. A Nata’ala to death at Iyana Mortuary Area of the metropolis.

Daily Sun gathered that the truck marked JJJ 833 XW and laden with granite was coming from Idi-Aba end of Ajebo-Ijaiye Road, when the incident occurred around 10:30am.

It was learnt that the driver of the truck lost control of the wheels due to brake failure, veered off its lane and crushed the soldier to death.

The deceased riding a motorcycle marked APP 567 QB alongside other vehicles had been stopped at the intersection by the traffic light when the truck crushed him to death.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that a female who was on the motorcycle with the deceased, escaped being crushed as she jumped off the bike as the truck was dragging the motorcycle towards a culvert where the soldier was slammed.

The female passenger who was said to be a soldier, immediately called soldiers from 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, who hurriedly came to evacuate the mangled corpse of the deceased.

The driver of the truck was reported to have abandoned the truck and bolted from the scene for fear of being lynched by angry mob.

When our correspondent visited the scene of the accident, there was palpable panic in the area as residents and motorists feared the military officers might unleash terror in the area.

The spokesman of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) , Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident, saying the remains of the deceased had been taken to the morgue at state General Hospital, Ijaye.