Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An eight-year-old boy identified simply as Khalid was on Saturday evening crushed to death by a truck in Owena town, Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The boy was said reportedly hawking pap when the driver of the truck lost control and rammed into the pedestrian way.

An eyewitness said the incident occurred as a result of brake failure.

It took the intervention of some travellers and sympathisers to retrieve the body of the boy from under the truck. Angry youths from the town were prevented by men of the Nigeria Police and Army from lynching the driver and torching the vehicle.

The police took the corpse to the mortuary while the driver was arrested.