Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Four members of the same family have died in a tragic accident that happened in Gaida town on the outskirts of Kano city on Sunday afternoon.

The accident which involved one of the numerous popular cement company’s trucks, occurred along the highway linking Sharada Industrial Area with Chalawa Zone.

The deceased aged 40 and identified as Muhammad Sagir, was reportedly traveling on a motorbike with his wife and three children when the fatal accident occurred .

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the accident and said that they had commenced investigations.

He revealed that five victims were evacuated from the scene of the accident to the Murtala Mohammad Specialists Hospital, adding that “the man, his wife, two children eventually died while one other person escaped unhurt.”

Kiyawa said the police had since launched a manhunt for the truck driver , whom he said fled the scene soon after the accident, adding that the truck had been moved to the Bompai headquarters of the command .