From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A road accident at the popular Post Office roundabout in Ilorin, involving a heavy-duty truck, resulted in the death of a man, who was crushed by the vehicle while reportedly attempting to extort money from its driver.

Confirming the incident to reporters, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kwara Command, Babawale Afolabi, said that the victim, Usman Salakani, was trying to extort money from the truck driver.

‘The incident occurred at around 1015 hours on Thursday when the victim was trying to collect money from the truck’s driver when his foot slipped off and was subsequently fell down [sic] by the truck tyres and crushed to death by the rear tyre of the truck,’ Babawale stated.

Officials of the NSCDC Crisis Management Department and the Kwara State Transport Management Authority (KWATMA) later evacuated the remains of the victim from the scene of the accident.

Speaking at the scene of the accident, a newspaper vendor at the Post Office junction, Mr Yusuf Idris, said that the victim had been discussing politics with him prior to the accident.

‘The deceased ran after a moving trailer but, unfortunately, his hands slipped and fell under the truck tyres,’ the witness said.

