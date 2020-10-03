Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A truck has crushed a man to death and injured four others along Upper Iweka by old defunct NITEL Onitsha, Anambra state.

It was gathered that the truck which lost control hit the deceased and rammed into a shuttle bus injuring some passengers in the bus.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the accident said that the truck driver escaped after the accident, saying that effort was being intensified to get him arrested.

“A Mark Truck with Registration KK837JJJ driver yet unknown loss control while in motion along Upper Iweka by old defunct NITEL Onitsha hit pedestrians and equally ran into a shuttle Bus with REG number FGG455XA.As a result,five persons sustained varying degree of injuries.

“Police operatives attached to CPS Onitsha quickly mobilised to the scene and rushed victims to Toronto hospital where the doctor confirmed one person dead on arrival while four others are responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile,corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for postmortem Examination and obstruction cleared to enable free flow of traffic.

“However, the Truck driver escaped and effort is being intensified to get him arrested. Case under Investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Consequently, the Command urged the public whose relations were not seen to check at Toronto hospital Onitsha for possible identification of the victims” Mohammed said.