Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

The driver of a Mark truck with registration number: KK 837 JJJ, yesterday, lost control while in motion along Upper Iweka axis of Onitsha, and hit pedestrians, before ramming unto a shuttle bus, with registration number: FGG 455 XA.

A statement from the Anambra State police command, signed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, said five persons in the shuttle bus sustained various degrees of injuries; one person was killed, while four were hospitalised.

“Police operatives attached to CPS, Onitsha, quickly mobilised to the scene and rushed (the ) victims to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, where the doctor confirmed one person dead on arrival; while four others are responding to treatments.

“Meanwhile, corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for post-mortem examination, and obstruction cleared to enable free flow of traffic,” the PPRO said.

He added that the truck driver disappeared from the scene as soon as the accident occurred, and efforts were being intensified to get him arrested.

He further urged the public whose relations were missing to check at Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, for possible identification of the victims.