A motorcycle rider and his passenger were on Sunday crushed to death by a Mack truck around Mowe in Ogun on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the development to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said that the accident occurred at 10a.m. on Sunday and it involved a Mack truck with no number plate and a motorcycle marked: PKA 147 VF.

The TRACE spokesman said that the motorcycle rider was riding against traffic before ramming into the incoming truck who was heading toward Sagamu interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“According to an eyewitness account, the motorcyclist was riding against traffic (route violation) from the Redeemed Camp to Mowe before it ran into the Mack truck which was on its legitimate lane heading toward the Interchange,” he said.

He added that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at Fakoya Private Morgue in Sagamu while the truck and the motorcycle had been taken to the police custody.

Akinbiyi appealed to motorists and motorcyclists to avoid driving in a direction prohibited by traffic ( One-Way) particularly on an expressway due to its attendant risk.(NAN)