Angry mob on Saturday set ablaze a truck allegedly belonging to Dangote, whose driver crushed a motorcyclist to death along old Ibadan road, Ijebu Ode area of Ogun.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred at about 8 a.m and was caused by speeding on the part of the driver of the truck.

According to him, the truck driver ran over the moving motorcyclist while negotiating a roundabout.

He noted that the accident involved three males, the motorcyclists, the truck motor boy and driver.

”The truck was coming from Ago-Iwoye inbound Ijebu-Ode, when the driver due to speeding could not control the vehicle when it approached Ibadan roundabout .

“It ran over the motorcyclist who was trying to negotiate the roundabout as at that time and killed him on the spot.

“The driver was later apprehended after attempt to run away and was beaten mercilessly by the angry mob who also set the truck on fire.

“But for the intervention of TRACE, police, NSCDC and FRSC personnel, the driver would have been killed,” he said.

The TRACE spokesman further said that the driver and the motor boy had been arrested and taken to Igbeba Motor Traffic Division, Ijebu-Ode.

He added that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary of Femtop Hospital, Ijebu-Ode.

Akinbiyi urged drivers of articulated vehicles to maintain their vehicles, be more responsive when driving and avoid speeding, especially when approaching a bend and roundabout. (NAN)