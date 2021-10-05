From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A final year student of the Fishery and Aquatic Resources Management department of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUAU), Umudike, Abia State, was crushed to death by a truck.

The late student, identified as Chidinma Ogbonna was said to have been hit by the truck on Sunday evening, at the Umudike axis, along the deplorable Umuahia-Ikot Ikpene Highway.

Multiple sources said the deceased student’s brain was splattered all over the tarred within the scene of the incident.

The sources blamed the accident on the driver who they said lost control of the truck as a result of over speeding.

Following the incident, students of the institution, yesterday, took to the streets in protest.

They said although it was a peaceful protest, they were determined to stay on the streets until the road, which is in poor condition, is fixed.

As a result of the students’ protest, commuters on the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Highway were stranded.

In a release on the incident, signed by the public relations officer (PRO) of the university, Adanma Odefa, the institution regretted the “painful death of Miss Chidinma Ogbonna, a 500-level student of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management.”

Blaming the accident on the bad nature of the highway, the release said the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, was aware of the challenges presented by the sorry state of the road and have severally engaged relevant authorities to tackle the bad spots.

While thanking the students for making their protest peaceful, the release asked the deceased family to accept management’s heartfelt condolences over the loss of their daughter.

