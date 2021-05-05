By Damiete Braide

An early morning accident between a truck and a Toyota Sienna Bus along the LASU/Igando road has claimed the live of the driver.



According to residents in the area, the truck was conveying goats from the North while the driver of the bus, believed to be the only occupant in the car, was travelling on the road when the incident occurred.

The accident has caused gridlock on both sides of the road, causing commuters to walk long distance in order to beat the traffic and get to their destination.