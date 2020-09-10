A 40-year-old truck driver, Olamilekan Onalaja, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged thefts of 10 wooden pallets worth N1.4 million.

The police charged Onalaja, who resides in Ifo Ibogun, Ogun, with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant and other persons at large, committed the offence on March 21, at about 2 p.m at Guinness Nigeria Plc, Ashade Agege, Lagos State.

Eruada alleged that the defendant, an employee of Guinness Nigeria Plc, stole the pallets from the truck given to him to supply to a customer.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates seven-year jail term for offender.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate M.O. Tanimola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola adjourned the case until Sept. 30, for hearing. (NAN)