The Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the death of a man, who was hit by a truck driver plying one-way at Owerri Road in Onitsha on Sunday.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the accident occurred at about 11: 40 .a.m.

He said that the accident was as a result of route violation.

“According to eye-witnesses, the truck driver drove against traffic and hit a man who was crossing the expressway after alighting from a tricycle.

“The man was rushed to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha by men of the Nigeria Police Force before the arrival of FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost.

“The body of the man was deposited at the hospital’s morgue after doctors confirmed him dead, “he said.

Kumapayi condoled with the family of the dead man, advising motorists to desist from route violation or one-way driving.

According to him, the corps will not take it lightly with any motorist driving against traffic.

He also admonished pedestrians to always use pedestrian bridges where it’s available and to observe traffic drills before crossing the road to avoid accidents. (NAN)