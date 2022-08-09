A truck driver, Christian Ezeiloaku, 34 and Abiodun Ibrahim, 36, were on Tuesday docked in a Surulere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a truck load of Indomie noodles worth N11.2 million.

The defendants whose residential addresses were not provided, are charged with three counts of charge of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen property.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them by the police.

The prosecutor, ASP Francis Igbinosa, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 21, at Multipro company in Eric Moore, Surulere, Lagos.

He said Ezeiloaku, who worked as a driver in the company, conspired with others at large and stole a truck load of Indomie worth N11.2 million, belonging to Multipro company.

He said that Ibrahim received the stolen item with the knowledge that it was stolen.

He said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 280(1), 328 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Counsel to the defendants, Mrs Ijeoma Okeke, urged the court to grant bail to the defendants on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr O. A. Komolafe, granted the defendant’s bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and one of the sureties must be a blood relative to the defendant.

He also ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Komolafe adjourned the case until Aug 30 for mention. (NAN)