Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than six people have been confirmed dead while six others were critically injured in a ghastly road crash at Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Daily Sun gathered that the accident occurred when container lorry laden with cartons of keys and bags of rice lost control and fell on six tricycles known as Keke and two buses, killing some of the passengers, including a crippled begged at the spot and injured others. The accident happened at the black spot at Upper Iweka were many accidents had claimed many lives in the past years.

The state police public relations officer, Mohammed, who confirmed the accident, said that the injured were rushed to Toronto Hospital for treatment while the bodies were deposited in the morgue for postmortem examination.

Mohammed stated: “At about 10am a 20ft container truck with Registration No. UMA 259 XB loaded with cartons of solar keys and bags of rice driven by yet to be identified man loss control while in motion along Enugu/Onitsha Expressway by old defunct NITEL Onitsha. As a result, the truck fell down six tricycles and two Sienna buses.

“Police operatives attached to Central Police Station (CPS) Onitsha quickly mobilised to the scene and rushed 12 victims to Toronto Hospital where the doctor confirmed six persons dead on arrival while six others are responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, bodies have been deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination and obstruction cleared to enable free flow of traffic. Case under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”

He, however, urged the public whose relations were not seen to check at Toronto Hospital Onitsha for possible identification of the victims.