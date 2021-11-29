By Steve Agbota

Truck owners have called for the uncoupling of the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA), Electronic call-up system known as Eto for greater proficiency and to end extortion on port access recently at the 2021 Delegate Convention of COMTUA, President of the Association, Mr. Thompson Olaleye, explained that if another company is empowered to handle the Tin-Can Island corridor of the port access road, issues of extortion and other vices undermining the efficiency of the e-call-up system would be addressed.

The COMTUA’s President said two members of the group that pulled out did so because the Association stopped them from extorting truck owners and drivers.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“Two of the initial founding members of COMTUA have pulled out over selfish decisions. These two groups decided to leave COMTUA because we agreed that no association should be collecting money along the ports access roads again. “The aggrieved groups, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) rejected our decision to stop the collection of money along the ports access roads. They said it is a major means through which they get revenue to fund their operations.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .