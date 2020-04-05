Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Two trucks yesterday morning killed one motorcyclist and a passerby in Ogbomoso, Oyo State and inflicted varying degrees of injury on two other victims.

The trucks were said to have separately rammed into the motorcycles at Odo Oru, along Ogbomoso-Igbeti Road. The two accidents allegedly occurred a few minutes apart. The first crash reportedly happened when the trailer driver, who allegedly drove against traffic and in the process rammed into the first motorcycle.

Sources said the truck driver might have driven against the traffic based on deplorable state of a section of the dual carriage road, which was constructed during the past administration in Oyo State.

A witness said the motorcyclist died on the spot, and two other persons sustained injury, adding that they were in critical condition before they were taken to hospital for medical attention.

The second accident allegedly occurred few minutes later when another truck killed a passerby in the same area where the first accident occurred But policemen, officials of the Oyo State Fire Service and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) reportedly moved to the scene immediately and ensured that normalcy was restored to the Ogbomoso-Igbeti Road.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the death of the motorcyclist and a pedestrian.

He said the first accident occurred at about 9am. He explained that truck was moving towards Odo Oru before the accident occurred at a junction. The second accident, according to him, occurred when a lorry that was moving towards the accident scene some minutes after the first crash, suddenly saw a lot of people, probably unfriendly, and the lorry driver put the vehicle in reverse gear. In the process, the lorry also killed a pedestrian.

Fadeyi stated that investigation has commenced on the causes of the accident, adding that the remains have been deposited at a public morgue at Ogbomoso.