Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Two trucks on Sunday morning killed one motorcyclist and a passerby in Ogbomoso, Oyo State and inflicted varying degrees of injury on two other victims.

The two trucks were said to have separately rammed into the motorcycles Odo Oru, along Ogbomoso-Igbeti Road. The two accidents were said to have occurred a few minutes apart.

The first crash reportedly happened when the trailer driver, who allegedly drove against the traffic and in the process rammed into the first motorcycle.

Sources said the truck driver might have driven against the traffic based on deplorable state of a section of the dua-carriage road, which was constructed during the past administration in Oyo State.

An eyewitness said the motorcyclist died on the spot, and two other persons sustained injury, adding that they were in critical condition before they were taken to hospital for medical attention.

The second accident was also said to have occurred few minutes later when another truck killed a passerby in the same area where the first accident occurred

But policemen, officials of the Oyo State Fire Service and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) reportedly moved to the scene immediately and ensure that normalcy was restored to the Ogbomoso-Igbeti Road.

As gathered, Governor Seyi Makinde was said to have approved the reconstruction of the Ogbomoso-Igbeti Road, which begins at Takie, following receipt of complaints that the road that was constructed during the administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi was allegedly poorly done.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State Police Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the death of the motorcyclist and a pedestrian, saying the first accident occurred at about 9a.m. He explained that truck was moving towards Odo Oru before the accident occurred at a junction.

The second accident, according to him, occurred when a lorry that was moving towards the accident scene some minutes after the first crash, suddenly saw a lot of people, probably unfriendly, and the lorry driver put the vehicle in reverse gear. In the process, the lorry also killed a pedestrian.

Fadeyi stated that investigation has commenced on the causes of the accident, adding that the remains of the two dead persons have been deposited at the morgue of Lautech Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso