Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, has assured that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will soon implement the recommendations of Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led committee on true federalism.

Bagudu spoke yesterday in Akure, Ondo State, at a public lecture to mark the third anniversary of the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s administration.

He also commended Governor Akeredolu for his giant strides in infrastructure developments.

“Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will not give excuses but will make do with the little to transform his state. So, I wasn’t surprised when Mr. President commended his investment stride.Ondo State is lucky to have him as a governor. We are proud of him. On behalf of the Progressive Governors Forum, I say to Ondo State that you have a forthright person who speaks his mind at all times.”

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana who delivered the lecture entitled: “The Nigerian federalism imbroglio: A pragmatic approach” identified privatisation of government industries as the bane of Nigeria’s development.

“We have invested so much in the energy sector but today we are suffering. Where are we today? Our government has sold generated companies and a minister under former president Goodluck Jonathan’s administration said we sold them to our friends and thereafter we started having problems”.

Falana also challenged the Nigeria’s Governors Forum to be prepared to fight a legal battle against over concentration of monthly allocation in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. He said some governors go to Abuja every month just to share the allocation without using the money to develop their states.