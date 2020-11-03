Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State did not indict the National Assembly for not acting upon the report of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Committee on True Federalism.

A statement issued by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye clarified that the governor merely appealed for urgent action from the federal legislature.

The media aide, who was reacting to comments of Senator Ajibola Bashiru, spokesman of the senate, wondered “how can this public appeal for urgent action prompt the sort of diatribe attributed to the Senator in the newspaper report?

“The comments do not show that the person has read Malam El-Rufai’s speech, except if the person quoted is suffering from the crisis of comprehension that has become sadly endemic in our country.”

According to Adekeye, “he unnecessary defensiveness to an allegation that was never made against the National Assembly cannot be deemed as distinguished conduct.’’

“Neither can the attempt to portray the report of a party committee on which several governors sat as that of the individual who had the privilege of chairing it,’’ he added.

Senator Bashiru said Governor El Rufai did not know the workings of the National Assembly by accusing the legislators of not acting on the report of the APC on true federalism.