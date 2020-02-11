The True Nigerians Awards ceremony honouring former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; president of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, will hold on Sunday February 23, 2020 in Lagos.

The award ceremony honouring 14 personalities holds at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

Others to receive the awards are Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Mrs. Folorunso Alakija; former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar; former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services, Babatunde Fowler; television entrepreneur, Mo Abudu and chairman of Innoson Motor Vehicle Company, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma.

Alhaji Auwulu Rano, Atunyota Akpobome and music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, will also receive awards.

According to the organiser of the awards and top musician, Zaki Azzay, the event is aimed as “awarding and celebrating Nigerians who are role models worthy to be emulated. This awards are also to make them heroes of our time.”

Azzay said the February 23 award ceremony, which is the third edition, will feature music, comedy and entertainment.

He said among personalities expected at the event are ministers and other top government functionaries, Lagos State government governor and officials, business moguls and members of the diplomatic corps, among others.