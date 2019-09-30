Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has declared that there is an extreme poverty among the people of the state.

The governor stated this during the swearing-in and inauguration of his commissioners and advisers. He said his administration would do all it could to reverse the suffering of the people.

Badaru who also declared that there was a decade of consistent neglect in the education sector, assured that the trend must be reversed through a thorough revamp of the sector.

He said the state had not achieved the desired objective in agriculture, “as we are still far below the world standard ‎in actualising our desired goal in agriculture.

He said even though the state is currently ranked fourth in the country in terms of availability of portable drinking water, it is yet to attain its full potential.

Governor Badaru who inaugurated his second-term executive council at the Government House conference hall in Dutse after 120 days in office called on the new appointees to support his administration in providing good governance to the citizens of the state.

He said the re-election of APC in the state was a clear testimony that the people of the state have confidence on his administration.

The newly-appointed commissioners included Abba Zakari, Ministry of Health;

Musa Adamu Aliyu, Ministry of Justice;

Ibrahim Baba Chaichai, Ministry of Environment.

Also in the number were Muhammad Alhassan, Ministry of Information Youth Sport and Culture; Kabiru Hassan Sugungun, Ministry of Local Government and Babangida Umar Gantsa, Ministry of Finance.

Others were Lawan Yunusa Danzomo, Ministry for Education; Yelwa Da’u Tijjani Ministry for Women Affairs; Salisu Zakari, Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Ibrahim Garba Hannun Giwa, Ministry of Water Resources and Aminu Usman, Ministry of Works and Housing.