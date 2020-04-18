U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 19-billion-dollar aid package for U.S. farmers on Friday, in a bid to shore up the U.S. food supply chain.

“The programme will include direct payments to farmers as well as mass purchases of dairy, meat and agricultural produce to get that food to the people in need,” Trump said during his daily news conference.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said 16 billion dollars in direct payments will be made to farmers and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will purchase 3 billion dollars in goods.

The money for the relief has already been allocated by Congress in previous aid legislation. (dpa/NAN)