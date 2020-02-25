President Donald Trump said yesterday the United States will sign an agreement to sell $3 billion worth of U.S. helicopters and other equipment to India’s military.

The announcement came as Trump spoke at a welcome rally called “Namaste Trump” in the city of Ahmedabad, where a crowd of more than 100,000 people had gathered to hear from him and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the visit, Trump had said a new major trade deal between the two countries would not be part of this trip. But in his address he promised the two countries will be making “among the biggest ever trade deals,” and said he is optimistic that he and Modi can reach “a good, even great deal” for both sides.

Modi also struck an optimistic note about a potential trade agreement, saying ties were expanding in spheres ranging from defense, the energy sector and information technology, and that a resurgent India would present new opportunities for the U.S.

Calling the two countries “natural partners,” Modi said they can help bring peace, progress and security not just in the Indo-Pacific region, but in the entire world.

“We are inspired by a long-term vision, not just short term considerations,” Modi said.

During a mainly off-the-record conversation with reporters on the short flight from Ahmedabad to Agra, Trump was asked by VOA if there was any single contentious sector holding up a big trade deal.

“I am in no rush” to conclude a trade pact, responded the president. “We are doing well with India, we are making deals.” Despite no announcement of a trade deal, analysts say the visit is mutually beneficial to both leaders.