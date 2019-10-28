President Donald Trump has claimed that the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by United States forces was more significant than the US assassination of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden under former President Barack Obama during yesterday morning press conference.

“This is the biggest there is. This is the worst ever,” Trump said. “Osama bin Laden was very big, but Osama bin Laden became big with the World Trade Center. This is a man who built a whole, as he would like to call it, a country, a caliphate, and was trying to do it again.”

US forces killed bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, in a 2011 raid in Pakistan under Obama’s watch. And Trump again falsely claimed that he “predicted” the threat Bin Laden posed to the US before 9/11 in his 2000 book, “The America We Deserve.” He suggested to reporters on Sunday that if the US government had “listened to me,” 9/11 wouldn’t have happened.

“I wrote a book, a really very successful book, I said, there is somebody named Osama Bin Laden, you better kill him or take him out, something to that effect, he’s big trouble,” the president said on Sunday morning. “And I’m saying to people, take out Osama bin Laden, that nobody ever heard of … nobody listened to me … let’s put it this way, if they’d listened to me, a lot of things would’ve been different.”