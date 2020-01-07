U.S. President Donald Trump has called Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to offer help in battling the deadly bushfires that have been ravaging the country for months, a White House spokesperson has said.

“President Trump offered U.S. support to assist the Australian government as it battles these terrible fires,” the spokesperson said, as quoted by The Hill news outlet.

The U.S. leader also “expressed deep concern for those affected and condolences for the firefighters and others who lost their lives,” the White House added.

Following the call, Morrison expressed appreciation to the U.S. for the support.

“Thanks for the call @realDonaldTrump and for your strong messages of sympathy, support, and friendship for Australia during our terrible bushfire season.