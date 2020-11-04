(NAN)

US President Donald Trump has claimed victory in Tuesday’s presidential election with millions of votes yet to be counted.

In remarks at the White House, Trump alleged that there was a “major fraud” in ongoing counting of votes and vowed to mount a legal challenge.

The remarks came after Twitter restricted his post with the same allegation and warned users it might be misleading.

In the White House remarks, Trump claimed that he had won in several states, including Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where votes were still being counted.

He alleged that election officials had halted vote counting in Pennsylvania until this morning, saying it was “an embarrassment to our country.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” he said, and pledged to challenge the issue in court.

Earlier, the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, urged his supporters to be patient, saying he believed he was on track to victory.

“We believe we’re on track to win this election,” he said, citing Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan where counting was still ongoing.

“It’s not over until every vote is counted,” he said from his hometown in Wilmington, Delaware.