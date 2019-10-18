U.S President Donald Trump on Friday called two U.S. astronauts conducting the first all-female spacewalk on the phone to congratulate them on the milestone.

Trump told the women that he was thrilled to be speaking live with two brave American astronauts who are making history.

He added: ““I just want to congratulate you. What you do is incredible. You are very brave people.’’

Trump asked the women what they would like to say about their achievement, especially to young women who are interested in space.

Jessica Meir, gave credit to female astronauts who have done spacewalks in the past, always accompanied by men.

Meir said she and her friend and fellow astronaut Christina Koch have followed in their footsteps. (dpa/NAN)