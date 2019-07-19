A bid to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump has been blocked in the United States House of Representatives.

Texas Democrat Al Green filed the resolution after the House voted to denounce Trump’s attacks aimed at four US congresswomen as racist. But the measure failed to win enough support, with his fellow Democrats voting overwhelmingly against.

The Democratic leadership has so far refused to initiate impeachment proceedings, with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi repeatedly saying she does not want to act until an “ironclad case” has been built against the president. “We have six committees that are working on following the facts in terms of any abuse of power, obstruction of justice and the rest that the president may have engaged in. That is the serious path that we are on,” Ms Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday.

But while the motion was defeated with 332 voting against, it did indicate growing support among Democrats for impeachment proceedings. A total of 95 Democrats voted in favour of the measure, an increase on the support Green got for his two previous attempts, in 2017 and 2018.