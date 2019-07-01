Donald Trump stepped onto North Korean soil in a historic first yesterday as he met Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un in a moment of high diplomatic drama on the world’s last Cold War frontier.

Moments after becoming the only sitting United States president to set foot inside North Korea. Trump brought Kim back over the dividing line for a meeting where they agreed to start working-level talks on Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons. “A wonderful meeting” is how President Trump is described his get-together with Kim at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea. “Stood on the soil of North Korea, an important statement for all, and a great honour!” Trump said in his tweet.

Trump also said he had invited the young leader to the White House “anytime he wants to do it”.

“It was an honour that you asked me to step over that line, and I was proud to step over the line,” he told Kim. As they sat down for discussions, Kim said their “handshake of peace” in a location that was “the symbol of the division of north and south” showed that “we are willing to put the past behind us.”

The impromptu meeting in the DMZ after Trump issued an invitation on Twitter on Saturday came with negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington at a deadlock.

Their first summit took place in a blaze of publicity in Singapore last year but produced only a vaguely worded pledge about denuclearisation.

A second meeting in Vietnam in February intended to put flesh on those bones broke up without agreement.

Contact between the two sides has since been minimal with Pyongyang issuing frequent criticisms of the US position but the two leaders exchanged a series of letters before Trump issued his offer to meet at the DMZ.

Trump’s entry onto North Korean soil which he said was uncertain until the last moment is an extraordinary sequel to the scene at Kim’s first summit with Moon Jae-in last year, when the young leader invited the South Korean president to walk over the Military Demarcation Line, as the border is officially known. A Kim trip to Washington would be even more spectacular, although Trump said the visit would happen “at the right time.”