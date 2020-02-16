Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal was invited by the United States President Donald Trump to accompany the King of Spain in a state dinner at the White House.

King Don Felipe and Queen Dona Letizia were received at the White House in 2018 during an official visit but this time it will be a more meaningful visit at it will have a state character, which is the highest level between the two countries.

The visit will take place on April 21 and it remains to be seen if 19-time Grand Slam champion Nadal will accept the invitation and visit the White House in just over two months.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Spaniard is taking his time off and recharging the batteries before he returns to competitive action in Acapulco at the end of this month.

Nadal had a busy month of January as he led the Spain to the inaugural ATP Cup final before he was beaten in a tight four set battle by eventual runner-up Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open round-of-16.