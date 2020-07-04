One of President Donald Trump’s top campaign fundraisers – and the girlfriend of his son Donald Trump Jr. – tested positive for coronavirus on Friday in South Dakota hours before Trump gave a speech at Mount Rushmore.

“After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure,” said Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump Victory Finance Committee, which Guilfoyle chairs.

“She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events.

“Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self isolating and is canceling all public events,” Gor added in a statement.

Guilfoyle, 51, is a former Fox News personality and the ex-wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

She had been expected to attend Trump’s speech Friday night. (tca/dpa/NAN)