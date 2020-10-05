United States President, Donald Trump, yesterday, said he would leave Walter Reed Medical Centre and return to the White House, three days after being admitted to the hospital for treatment of complications from COVID-19.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Centre today at 6:30 P.M.” Trump tweeted Monday afternoon. “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Last Friday, Trump had announced that he and wife, Melania Trump had tested positive for the Coronavirus. The president was brought to the hospital on Marine One chopper last Friday night after he had developed a fever and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly and required supplemental oxygen, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, said.

White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows who spoke with Fox News, added that he was optimistic Trump would be discharged. She also defended the decision to allow Trump to leave his suite briefly on Sunday to take part in a drive by to greet supporters outside the hospital. Critics said the action put Trump’s security officers at risk.

Even if discharged, Trump will need to continue treatment as he is still undergoing a five-day course of an intravenous antiviral drug, remdesivir. The normal quarantine period for anyone testing positive for the novel coronavirus is 14 days.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 11 White House staff, including White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, have tested positive, McEnany tweeted yesterday morning.

She emphasised that she had previously tested negative “consistently” and was experiencing no symptoms.

McEnany is the latest White House staffer to test positive, adding to questions about how widespread the West Wing outbreak will become.