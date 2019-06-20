Donald Trump, the president of the United States, says Iran has “made a very big mistake” after Iranian forces shot down a US military drone.

Washington said on Thursday one of its drones had been downed in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

But Tehran disputed where the incident took place, saying the RQ-4 Global Hawk had violated Iranian airspace over the southern coastal province of Hormozgan.

Later on Thursday, Trump wrote on Twitter: “Iran made a very big mistake!”