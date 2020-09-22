U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the world body must focus on addressing global issues such as terrorism, ethnic cleansing of minority religious groups, trafficking, and other problems.

President Trump said in his speech to the UN General Assembly in Washington.

“If the UN is to be an effective organisation it must focus on the real problems of the world,” Trump said during remarks at the White House.

“This includes terrorism, the oppression of women, forced labour, drug trafficking, human and sex trafficking, religious persecution, and the ethnic cleansing of religious minorities.”

Trump also used his UN General Assembly address to call attention to China.

The U.S. president called on the UN to hold China accountable for failing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the international community.

Trump also said the international community should be prioritising their national interests rather than focusing on pursuing global ambitions.

Moreover, Trump said the U.S. now had weapons that it had never thought it would have them. (Sputnik/NAN)