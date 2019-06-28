(Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump made clear on Friday his priority at a summit of Group of 20 leaders was trade deals to boost the U.S. economy, as other leaders such as China’s Xi Jinping warned against protectionism and its threat to the global economy.

China and the United States are locked in a trade dispute and expectations have dimmed that Trump and Xi can ease tension when they meet on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in the Japanese city of Osaka.

Asian shares stumbled and gold slipped during the day amid rising doubts that the highly anticipated meeting of the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies would bring progress in resolving their dispute.

Trump’s administration also has trade feuds with India and Japan, whose leaders he met on Friday.