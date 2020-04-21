American President Donald Trump says he plans to provide financial relief to the oil and gas industry, a day after U.S. crude oil prices plunged to their lowest levels ever.

“We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down,” Trump said in a tweet.

“I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!”

Trump did not specify how much money would be made available, or which companies would receive it.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, was back in positive territory after settling for Monday at negative 37 dollars a barrel for May deliveries amid crashing demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. (dpa/NAN)