Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife and the mother of three of his children, has died aged 73.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” Mr Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

Ms Trump, who was born in what is now the Czech Republic, married the former president in 1977. They divorced 15 years later in 1992.

They had three children together – Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump.

The pair were notable public figures in New York in the 1980s and 1990s, and their split was the subject of intense public interest.

The Trump family lauded her in a statement as “a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend”.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country,” the statement added. “She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination.”