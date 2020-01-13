House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that senators will “pay a price” if they block new witnesses from testifying in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. She said Americans expect a fair trial.

Pelosi, D-Calif., said the House plans to vote this week to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate for the historic trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over Trump’s actions toward Ukraine. It will be only the third impeachment trial in American history.

“It’s about a fair trial,” Pelosi told ABC’s “‘This Week.” “They take an oath to have a fair trial and we think that should be with witnesses and documents.”

She warned: “Do that or pay a price.” Right before Pelosi was set to appear for the interview, Trump tweeted against Pelosi, calling her a derisive nickname, “Crazy Nancy.’’ Asked about Trump’s tweet, Pelosi, “Every knock from him is a boost.”

The Democratic-run House is set to vote this week to send the articles of impeachment to the Republican-controlled Senate after Pelosi ended a more than three-week delay. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is seeking a speedy trial to acquit the president.