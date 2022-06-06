From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Interim Administrator, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Akwa, has appealed to aggrieved stakeholders in the region to trust President Muhammadu Buhari on issues affecting the commission and Niger Delta.

Akwa said Buhari meant well for the region and was at the verge of handing over a reformed, productive, effective and efficient NDDC to the Niger Delta people.

Akwa spoke, at the weekend, in a webinar, an online virtual meeting, organised by his Special Adviser on Youths and Sports, Udengs Eradiri, and attended by hundreds of youths across the world.

He particularly noted a genuine request for the constitution of a substantive board for the commission, but urged stakeholders to exercise patience a little longer and allow the implementation of the forensic audit report.

Akwa, who was represented by Eradiri, disclosed the audit report uncovered a can of worms in the commission, insisting that the process of cleansing was ongoing to give the NDDC a fresh beginning.

Besides, he disclosed the Act establishing the commission was undergoing required reviews to accommodate germane recommendations of the audit report.

Akwa said: “The NDDC will continue to strive hard to leave in accordance with its mandate. I am aware of the agitations, but I want to appeal to all those who are aggrieved to allow the Federal Government to do what it intends to do with the NDDC. The president means well for the commission and the Niger Delta.

“People have been talking about the creation of a board. I agree with that, but the forensic audit that concluded some months ago has opened a can of worms and those worms are being dealt with and that is why the issue of the board had not been formally concluded.”

