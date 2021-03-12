Trust is most needed quality in any business, consistent commitment to the total well being of customers, total satisfaction of clients and consultants are imperative for the growth of business. This among others was canvassed by the Managing Director of ATCOHOMES, Mr. Triumph-Abatan Oluwayomi while speaking to newsmen in Lagos.

According to Oluwayomi who is also the president/founder of Arrow Leadership development foundation ALDEF, “aside selling land, we are interested in the happiness and fulfilment of our clients when buying from us. I often tell the staff that we are not in business because of the profit mainly but rather to service everyone God will direct our path to buy from us. Our goal is service and not gains. That is the reason we energetically drive ‘Reality to a wealthier life!’ mandate of ATCOHOMES.

“We are unique in the way and manner we go about our business. We believe business is not a do or die thing but a do and live matter, hence profit and gains do not drive us, our consultant commission structure is best to none in this industry especially with those with same years with us, we build houses that our customers are glad to live in because we build as if we are living in them ourselves. We help our clients with flexible payment plans, for instance a payment plan for 24 months with 0 per cent interest on the cost of land,” Oluwayomi said.

“Government is trying their best but as usual we always want more of everything, but government cannot give everything. Government has put in place enabling laws that will make any one win, but it all depends on the drivers to engage those laws in a meaningful and productive ways, the real estate sector in Nigeria is thriving, let no one deceives you, recently ATCOHOMES launched a promo last year where we put in place a highly flexible payment plans that suits the low, medium, and high earners of the society.

In some case we have in place payment plan of 2 years with 0% interest on the land cost.

In other case, we put in place a gift of Toyota corolla for purchasing from 3 and above plots from one of our estates, Nation’s View Estate, Shapati, Lekki, he explained.

“We also have so many programs in place that takes care of the host communities where our estates are by partnering with an NGO, Arrows Leadership Development Foundation (ALDEF)/WeCare Teens Club Int’l as the vehicle of reaching out and helping solve some local community challenges, we are also afamily-oriented company, by making sure that family members of those buying from us are grateful for making the decision to do business with ATCOHOMES, we are youth-oriented company, by having Payment structures in place that is youth friendly, we are consultants/marketers friendly, by having a huge commission structure that can make you leave a good paying job, we celebrate our marketers greatly and it shows in our results, he said.