The Clergy and Laity of All Saints’ Chapel, University of Benin, Edo state has enjoined the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Lilian Salami to trust in the Lord at all times and in His ability to steer the boat of her administration into its destined habour.

The admonition was contained in a letter delivered by a delegation of the Chapel led by the Chaplain, Venerable David Osazee Egbenusi during a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellor in her office in Benin City.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, Dan Aigbavboa, Member, Chapel Committee said the Chapel commended Prof. Salami for her sterling performance since assumption of office as the Chief Executive of the institution, especially her commitment to academic excellence, as well as the transformation and beautification of the university environment in both Ugbowo and Ekehuan campuses and urged her to sustain the tempo.

In the letter titled, “Message of Encouragement and Hope”, the delegation noted that leadership comes with its own storms which could be diverse in form; but added that to everyone who trusts in the Lord, such storms will always end in praise.

They reminded the Vice-Chancellor of how Jesus Christ restored “great calm” in the ship when He rebuked the wind following the fear expressed by His disciples who cried to him in Mark 4:35-41, stressing that the same Jesus Christ is alive today and forever and can do greater things for her.

While acknowledging that there could be saboteurs in the system, the All Saints Chapel enjoined Prof. Salami to have around her more men and women of character and loyalty who would work with her in sincerity and purpose in her administration.

The Chaplain, Ven. Egbenusi also added that the Chapel was not known for massaging the ego of any personality, but that the Clergy and Laity had come as a family to encourage the Vice-Chancellor and pray with her and would continue to do so until praise becomes testimony.

Members of the delegation took turns to appreciate the good works of Prof. Salami while encouraging her with the scriptures.

In her response, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami expressed deep appreciation to the Chaplain and members of the Chapel delegation for the visit.

She ascribed her appointment as Vice-Chancellor of the University to the grace and mercy of God, as her emergence was clearly divine, adding that she was the “under dog” in the race for the position.

Prof. Salami restated her resolve to ensure that it was no longer business as usual in the governance of the institution, promising to take the institution to greater heights.

The UNIBEN Chief Executive disclosed that the success of her administration so far is also attributable to her team of officers who, according to her, share the same vision with her.

She thanked the Chaplain and the All Saints Chapel for the sustained prayers for her and the University and testified of the faithfulness of God on account of the prayers.

Special prayers were said during the visit by the Assistant Chaplain, Very Rev. Taiwo Olunlade.

Other members of the delegation were the Deputy Chairman of the Chapel Committee and Head of the Laity, Dr. Temple Oguike; a former Deputy Chairman and one time Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Sir. Prof. Philip Abiodun; former Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Prof. Chuks Eboka and a host of other Chapel leaders.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami is a member of All Saints’ Chapel, University of Benin, Benin City and she assumed office in December 2019.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .