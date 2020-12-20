By Damilola Fatunmise

A few years ago, screen diva, Lola Margret aka Bisola Alanu was enmeshed in a scandal that almost ruined her career.

In this chat, she opened up on how she became a victim of circumstances, saying that her greatest regret was reposing so much trust in a friend. Enjoy it.

Could you take us back to the beginning of your career?

It all started when out of boredom I accompanied one my friends to a rehearsal in Abeokuta, Ogun State. We were students of Lagos State University then. While watching them rehearsing, I picked interest in acting and here I am today.

The film, Bisola Alanu brought you into the limelight, did you see that coming?

Not at all…. I was just doing my thing when the late actor, Alasari gave me the script and it worked in my favour.

You always feature in Alasari’s movies back then. What was your relationship with him?

Our relationship was strictly professional. It was based on work.

You took a break from the screen and now that you are back, what has changed about Lola Margret?

I took a break to face other aspects of my life. A lot has changed. I’ve basically experienced growth in every area of my life. I’m not where I used to be.

Aside acting, what else do you do for a living?

I’m a businesswoman. I deal in all kinds of fabrics, men shoes etc.

What’s your greatest regret ever?

My greatest regret ever was trusting a friend. But then, all that is in the past now, I am healed already.

What gets you going?

It’s God’s grace.

What advice do you have for those who want to be like you?

Nobody should work to be like somebody; just admire their strength and work hard to be like yourself.

How best do you relax?

I take good care of myself. I travel when I need to. I eat good food and sleep a lot.

A few years back, your name was everywhere for some negative reasons. How were you able to get out of those terrible moments?

Honestly, I was just a victim of circumstances, and it took the grace of God for me to get out of it. I took time off social media for my sanity. People out there think they can judge based on hearsay, even when they know nothing about me. But it is what it is…. glory be to God.

How do you handle scandals?

Handling scandals is not an easy thing. But when you did not do what you are accused of, you know how it feels… But it takes the grace of God to get out of it.

What is next for Lola Margret?

Let’s keep our fingers crossed, something big is coming.

What is your take on sex for role in the movie industry?

Sex for role is a no-no for me. I actually didn’t fall under that condition. But it’s something that shouldn’t be happening.

If you have the opportunity to change anything about yourself; what will that be?

It’s my height. But I’m grateful to God because I’m still taller than some people.

Can you describe the best moment of your life?

When I got married.

What can take you away from the screen?

I really don’t think there is anything that can take me away from acting, because I was born to do this.