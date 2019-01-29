A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, says President Muhammed Buhari may have been deceived by his acolytes to believing that his administration completed Zik’s Mausoleum in Onitsha. According to him, credit for the project should go to late Gen Sani Abacha and ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.

“The credit for Onira Retreat Centre that harbours Ziks Mausoleum goes to Gen Sani Abacha and President Goodluck Jonathan for laying the foundation and completing the project nearly by 97 percent and not to President Buhari who did a three-percent job on it in a region he claimed he gives only give five per cent of his attention.

“With that, how does he want Ohaneze to endorse him and attend his function when the group was not invited on a day he visited Onitsha to open the Zik’s Mausoleum?

“Since Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was laid to rest, I have always sponsored an annual Nnamdi Azikiwe Remembrance Day every November 16 with a call for the immortalisation of Zik with a national day.

“As a Zikist, I find it painful that some supporters of Buhari including Gov. Willy Obiano did not tell the truth about the Zik’s Mausoleum. Yet, they are going about hauling insults at Chief Nnia Nwodo and fighting the Igbo nation that is currently represented by the Ohaneze Ndigbo.

“I was at the Ohaneze Imeobi, where we endorsed Atiku. On that day, Chief Nnia Nwodo had to allow time for Buhari supporters to arrive for the meeting so that their opinion would be heard. He did that to the extent that he delayed our meeting till after 5 pm so that they would be present to express their own opinion, but they were not there.

“Now, it is possible that Dr Azikiwe, would not endorse Buahri having been quoted while alive as saying “man shall not be the wolf to man.” But the conduct Buhari’s government today truly suggests that he is indeed a wolf to man.

“Buhari supporters need to leave Zik, Ohaneze, and Ndigbo alone. I believe that by the grace of God, this regime everyone is seeing today, we shall see no more in Nigeria’s political space.”